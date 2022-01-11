Memorial services for Victoria L. Shepard, 64, Hollister, Mo., will be held Jan. 12, 2022 at 10a.m. Visitation will start at 9am.till service time at Branson 1st Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Dr. Larry White will officiate. Burial will be at 3p.m. Missouri Veteran Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
Victoria was born Dec.10, 1957 in South Haven, Mic., the daughter of Gerald and A-Dora (Vorce) Cole.
She is survived by her husband Daniel of the home, parents Gerald and A-Dora Cole of Bloomingdale, Mich., her children Matthew (Linda) Shepard of Jackson, Mo., Amber Shepard of Branson, Mo., and sister Frances (Marty) Korteway of Mattawan, Mich.
Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson, Mo.
