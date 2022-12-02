Jack Elwyn Bales, 68, of Branson, MO passed away on November 21, 2022.
Jack was born on April 12, 1954 in Oklahoma City, OK. He was a long-time employee of The Track Family Fun Parks. He was a mentor in the Elevate Work plan through Elevate Branson helping to equip and encourage others, as well as being active in prison ministry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loren & Jewell Bales and one sister, Dianne Basta.
Jack is survived by his brother Jerome Bales (Charlotte) of Afton, OK; sister Kathy Ward (Greg) of Tulsa, OK; nephew Collin Cox (Stacey); niece Kelly Tews; nephew Andrew Franklin (Tonya) and their children, Isabelle and Manuel; niece Alicia Bales (Shawn) and their children, Chloe, Noah and Nick; and nephew Jeremy Bales (Traci). Jack also leaves behind other extended family, nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends.
A celebration of Jack’s life was held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 1p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, located at 1638 E. Hwy 76, Branson, MO with Pastor Wayne Yost officiating.
Memorials in Jack’s honor may be made to: Gateway Branson Church, 3522 Keeter St., Branson, MO 65616 or First Baptist Church Branson, 400 S. Sunshine St., Branson, MO 65616, with Awana in the memo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
