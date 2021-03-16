A memorial service will be held at a later time for Marvin Charles Hellman, age 71, of Branson, Mo.
He died on March 11, 2021. Marvin was born on Dec. 20, 1949, in Raymondville, Texas, The son of Melvin and Frida (Burkhardt) Hellman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and ex-wife, Virginia Hellman.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Dara) Hellman of Pickerington, Ohio; Son, Brandon and his partner Aleix Martinez of Newark, New Jersey; Sister, Marion Miller of Poteet, Texas; And sister, Katherine Stahl of Houston, Texas.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
