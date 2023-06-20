Patricia “Pat” Lou Van Hooser, 88, of Springfield, MO passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Pat was born on Thursday, October 4, 1934 in Springfield, MO, the daughter of Charlie and Isolene Webster.
She was preceded in death by her parents; uncle Cecil A. Jones; and youngest son, Craig Van Hooser.
Pat is survived by her son and his wife, Buck and Kathy Van Hooser of Ash Grove, MO; two grandchildren and their spouses, Antoinette and Ryan Martin of Lampe MO, and Carson and Michaela Hickenbottom-VanHooser of Reeds Spring MO; four great-grandchildren, Nate and Kylie Martin, and Fiona and Colette Hickenbottom-VanHooser; a slew of cousins, other family members and friends.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories on Saturday, June 24, during visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. with a brief memorial service at 1 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home - North.
Contributions may be made in memory of Pat’s artistic spirit towards Table Rock Art Guild & Gallery, P.O.Box 31, Kimberling City MO 65686. Condolences and memories may be left at greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home, North.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.