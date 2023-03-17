Donald Ervin Dennis Sr., 85, passed away on March 12, 2023.
Donald was born on May 9, 1937, in San Jose, CA. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Donald married his wife Bonnie in 1976.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents Florence and Dempsey Dennis; and his granddaughter Teri Lynn.
Donald is survived by his sister Cecelia Rowan; sons Donny Dennis and wife Chrissy, Chris Dennis and wife Erika; daughters Theresa Hoover and Tammy Riemenschneider; and sons Jeff McCarty, Steve McCarty, and Craig McCarty, their loving families; nephews, 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
He will have a private interment and be laid to rest next to Bonnie in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice Compassus, 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expy Suite 200, Branson, MO.
Cremation arrangements by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
