Henry Hughes Stubbs, 75, of Nixa, MO passed away on August 23, 2022.
Henry entered this life on February 21, 1947, the son of Luther and Geneva (Wilds) Stubbs in Tattnall County, GA. Henry was joined in marriage on November 7, to Patsy Jane Briggs.
Henry proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his service he was awarded with a National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, and Parachutist badge.
He is preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings.
Henry is survived by his wife, Patsy Stubbs of Nixa, MO; daughter Lena (Dave) Stubbs-Kuschke of FL; sons Dwain “Corky” Briggs of Nixa, MO, and Kelly (Melissa Hale) Briggs of Springfield, MO; and four grandchildren: Dalton Briggs, Noah Briggs, Duncan Hale-Briggs, and Ericka Kuschke.
A private service will be held.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
