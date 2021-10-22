No services are planned at this time for James “Jim” Leroy King 86, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on Oct. 15, 2021. James was born on Jan.12, 1935., in Franklin County, Mo., the son of Fred and Nellie (Boumount) King.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his significant other, Andrea Haynes, daughter, Susan both of Hollister, Mo., daughter, Linda of Independence, Mo., sons, Mark and Steve King, of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
