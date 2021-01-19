A Celebration of Life service will be held later in the spring, for Lawrence Dunham Manser, 74, of Ridgedale, Mo.
He died on Jan. 13, 2021.
He was born April 3, 1946 in Butler, Mo., to Gilbert & Madaline Manser.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy, and daughters Amy Hemphill of Branson, Mo., and Brook (Greg) Sorenson of Shawnee, Kan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.