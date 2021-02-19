Services for Joe R. Baughman, 74, of Highlandville, Mo., formerly from Branson, Mo., will be held Feb. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation at noon in the funeral home. He will be buried at a later date in Gobblers Knob Cemetery, Hollister, Mo.
He died Feb. 6, 2021.
Joe was born May 21, 1946 in Branson, Mo., to Doris M. and Claire (Lewallen) Baughman.
He is survived by his children Mikel (Kayla) Baughman of Walnut Shade, Mo., and Tracey (Thomas) Peterson of Merriam Woods, Mo.
