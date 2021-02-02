A celebration of life for Richard Lee Putman, 78, of Hollister, Mo. was held Jan. 31, 2021, at Grace Family Church, 2066 State Highway 76, Branson, Mo., with Pastor Danny Fullington officiating.
He died Jan. 29, 2021.
He was born June 14, 1942, in Fort Worth, Texas, the son of Bruce and Rose Marie Putman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry Putman.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Putman; two daughters, Sandi Rogers of Arlington, Texas, and Debbie Bowling of Chadwick, Mo.; and son, Jason (Kristi) Morrison of Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.