Clifton “Clif” Joe Caughron, 71, of Yukon, OKpassed away suddenly October 2, 2022, in Harrison, Arkansas.
Clif entered this life September 19, 1951, in Elk City, OK the son of Elza and Joel (Lookingbill) Caughron. He was joined in marriage October 12, 2021, to Jaquita Darlene Lusk.
He is predceded in death by parents.
Clif is survived by his wife Jaquita Caughron; six stepchildren Dawn Hensley of Dallas, TX, Becky Cockrell of Elk City, OK, Lena Barrow of Yukon, OK, Clayton Hensley of Piedmont, OK; Brandon Rose of Elk City, OK and Jonathan Barrow of Norman, OK.
No formal services are currently planned, but the family will share the memorial service details soon. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
