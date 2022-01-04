A graveside service for Jerry William Helms, 81, of Hollister, Mo., will be at 2p.m. Dec. 12, 2021, at Herculaneum Cemetery followed by a celebration of life from 3p.m. to 5 p.m. for friends and family at Stan and Linda Helms’ home at 1314 Scenic drive in Herky, Mo.
He died on Nov. 30, 2021. Jerry was born on Sept. 21, 1940, in Ellis Grove, Ill., the son of Claude and Goldie (Jarvis) Helms.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert Helms and Calvin Helms, sister-in-law, Marlene Helms, niece, Lori Helms, and nephew, Bobby Helms.
He is survived in death by daughters, Tammy Lee Helms of Hollister, Mo., and Brandy Schackmann of Festus, Mo., sons, Chris Helms of Branson, Mo., and Jeremy Helms of Eureka Springs, Ark., two brothers, Larry (Barb) Helms of Pevely, Mo., and Stan (Linda) Helms of Herculaneum, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of
Cremations of the Ozarks.
