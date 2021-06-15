No formal services are currently planned for Ronald Gene Lamberd, 77, of Harrison, Ark.
He died on June 7, 2021. Ronald was born on Aug. 3, 1943, in Boston, Mass., the son of Byron and Lula (Huff) Lamberd.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clarence Lee Lamberd.
He is survived by his sister, Diane Fortman of Harrison, Ark., brother, Jerry Lamberd of Kansas City, Kan.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.