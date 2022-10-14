Walter “Walt” Reid, 70, of Forsyth, MO passed away on October 10, 2022.
Walt was born on April 18, 1952 in Huntsville, TX, the son of Don and Frances Hawkes Reid Jr.
He is survived by his wife; Beth Reid of the home.
Services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at The Majestic in Branson, MO.
Arrangements and cremations was under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
