Gail McNish, 64, of Powersite, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at her home.
Gail was born on October 7, 1958 in Branson, MO. She was raised in Forsyth by Lawrence & Lizzie Wolfe as well as her mother Marie (Wolfe) Jones.
She was preceded in death by her father Willis “Shiner” Jones; mother Vada Marie (Wolfe) Jones and one son Brent Davis.
Gail is survived by her children Timothy McNish of Powersite, MO, David Davis of Powersite, MO, Korey Franklin (Angelina) of Nixa,MO and Shawna Davis (Casey Sturgis) of Springfield, MO; sisters Connie Vanderploeg (Harry) of Forsyth, MO and Marilyn Cook (Richard) of Forsyth, MO; grandchildren Trenton Sturgis, Aiden Sturgis, Henry James McNish, Kaydence Sadler, Kaedrin Franklin and Lydia Franklin; her boyfriend Dick Blanton and other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
