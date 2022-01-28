Rose Vulyak died on Jan. 21, 2022, at the age of 95. Rose was born on Aug. 6, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents John & Anna Byce and eleven siblings.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Vulyak, Donald Vulyak, Judith Laue and Lynn Beavers.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
