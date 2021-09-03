There was a graveside service for Gary Alan Grant 63, of Springfield, Mo., in Slagle Cemetery in Brighton, Mo., . on September 3, 2021, officiated by Chaplain Elizabeth Tinlin.
He died on Aug. 27, 2021. Gary was born on April 9, 1958., in Springfield, Mo., the son of Joe and Mary Lynn (Grant)
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
He is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Grant of Springfield, Mo., brother, Steve (Stephanie) Grant of Springfield, Mo., several cousins; and good friend, Jeremy Strickland of Ozark, Mo. Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of the Ozarks.
