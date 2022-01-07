James Smith Jr., 99, of Reeds Spring, Missouri, passed away January 1, 2022, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
He entered this life September 9, 1922, in Littleton, Colorado, the son of James Smith Sr. and Margaret Ann (Duncan) Smith. He and his beloved wife, Claire, were happily joined in marriage for 68 years until her passing in 2018.
Proudly serving our country in the United States Army, James served during World War II in New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and the Philippines.
James is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 68 years, Claire Smith; two brothers: Alfred and Roland; sister, Margaret; and two sons: Kenneth and James Robert.
James is survived by two sons: Michael Smith and wife Jonette of Republic, Missouri, and David Smith of Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Laura Wilson and husband Tom of Reeds Spring, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Smith of Springfield, Missouri; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; as well as many other extended family.
A mass will be held 9:00 a.m. January 11, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson, Missouri, with Father J. Friedel officiating. Burial with full military honors will be 1:00 p.m. January 11, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S Southwood, Springfield, Missouri. Services and burial are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
