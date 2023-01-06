Joriece Riley Spurlock, 73, of Hollister passed away on December 30, 2022.
Joriece was born in 1949 to Marvin and Ernestine Riley in Hollister, MO. She married Lonnie Spurlock.
Joriece became a teacher of special education earning her masters degree while teaching and raising two children.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ernestine and Marvin Riley; and brother Marvin Gale.
Joriece is survived by her sons Lonnie Gale of Heber Springs, AR and Riley of Hollister, MO; her four grandchildren, Jacob, Winnie, Lex, and Daisy.
A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 to 5 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Interment will be in Gobblers Knob Cemetery, Hollister at a later date.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
