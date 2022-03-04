A private memorial service will be held for Leonard Fred Coker, 86, of Branson, Mo.
He died on Feb. 27, 2022. Leonard was born on Feb. 2, 1936, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of John and Mary (McPherson) Coker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Coker, daughter, Lorinda (Karl) Weinrich of Union, Mo., and daughter, Cassidy (Anthony) Head of Hollister, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
