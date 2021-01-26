Brenda Petran, 71, of Kimberling City, Mo., will be buried at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
She died Jan. 20, 2021.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Petran of Kimberling City, Mo., and Keith Petran of Chillicothe, Ill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
