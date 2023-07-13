Eric Milton Bickel of Hollister, MO passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
He was born on February 11, 1971.
Eric is survived by his wife, Cindy Bickel; parents: Chuck and Saundra Hutchison, and Gary and Virginia Bickel; a son, Deric; and daughters: Kaylyn and Kyle.
No public services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
