Isauro Julián Nava Martínez, 70, passed away died on Wednesday July 6, 2022.
Isauro entered into this life on October 30, 1951, in Mexico City, Mexico to Hermila Martínez Santa Ana and Isaac Nava Gaytán.
Isauro Julian was a member of Lady of Our Lake Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rosa Patricia Nava Rodríguez of Walnut Shade, MO; daughters Fabiola Lichty and family of Reeds Spring, MO; Dulce P. Nava Alonso and family in Greensboro, NC; sister Hermila Margarita Nava Martínez and her daughter Margarita Aguilar Nava; brother Gustavo Alejandro Nava Martínez and his daughter María de Lourdes Nava Aguilar.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 12, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, MO. A mass will be held at Our Lady Of The Lake in Branson, on Wednesday, July 13th at 5:30 pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.