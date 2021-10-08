There will be no local services at this time for Harry J. Miller, Sr. 74, of Branson, Mo. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, Ill. at a later date.
He died on Oct. 3, 2021. Harry was born March 28, 1947., in Quincy, Ill., the son of Harry Leonard Miller and Mildred H. (Schuermann) Miller-Beever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Ron Jackson, Tommy Miller, and Sally Schuermann.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou Miller of Branson, Mo., children Stephen (Regina) Miller of St. Louis, Mo.Chip Miller of Quincy, Ill., Penny (Kevin) Goodman of Harrison, Ark., siblings Delbert Jackson of Fla., Noni Sprouse of South Haven, Miss., Bob Beever of Quincy, Ill., Eldon(Cheri) Beever of Peoria, Ill., Karen (John) Berry of Republic, Mo., Mary Ruth Senef of Mich.
Services and cremation were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.