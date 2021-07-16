A private family gathering will be planned for a later time for, EmmaLynn Faye Campbell died on July 10, 2021. She entered this world the daughter of Dekota Jones and Wade Campbell.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Terry Clark.
EmmaLynn is survived by her mother, Dekota Jones, father, Wade Campbell, sister, Kambri Campbell, grandmother, Subrina McGrew, grandfather, Shannon Jones, all of Harrison, Ark., grandparents, Wendy (Ricky) Smith of Pindell, Ark., great-grandmother, Kathy Hensley of Mount Judea, Ark., great-grandparents, Kevin (Shelia) Hulsey of Alpena, Ark.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
