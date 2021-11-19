A private memorial service will be planned for a later date for Ronald Leuthner 77.
He died on Nov. 14, 2021. Ronald was born on March 10, 1944.
He was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence and Helen (Eiden) Leuthner, a brother, and a daughter, Staci.
He is survived by wife, Sherrie, and children, Chris, Carrie, and Lisa.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
