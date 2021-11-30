Funeral services for Tessa Grace Blong, 28, of Branson West, Missouri will be held at 3:00 p.m, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. Burial will be at a later date in Georgetown, Texas.
She was born on August 20, 1993 in Austin, Texas the daughter of Randall and Tamera McKenzie Blong.
She passed away on November 24, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her father: Randall Blong of Branson West, Missouri. Her mother; Tamera McKenzie of Georgetown, Texas.
