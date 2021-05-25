A celebration of life will be planned for a later time for Reva Jane Merryfield, age 89, of Hollister, Mo.
She died on May 16, 2021.
Reva was born on July 29, 1931., in Sandy Mush, N.C., the daughter of Ross and Ruth (Black) Worley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Keith Merryfield, and three brothers, Fred Worley, Luther Worley, and Paul Worley.
She is survived by her three children, Doug (Joyce) King of Leander, Texas, Gina (Jon) Martin of Austin, Texas, and Kevin “Kip” (Candy) King of Hollister, Mo., two step children, Diane (Richard) Capps of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Ken Merryfield of Sunfield, Mich.
Three siblings, Dan Worley, Retha Freeman, and Martha Ledford, all of North Carolina, and her stepchildren.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
