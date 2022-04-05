A celebration of life for Rev. Kurt Donald Nantz, 57, of Kissee Mills, Mo., will be held at Open Door Community Church in Cedar Creek, Mo., on April 7 2022 at 5p.m. Visitation will be from 3 to 5p.m. Officiated by the Reverend Isaac Pederson.
He died on March 30, 2022.
Kurt was born on July 27, 1694, in LaGrange Oregon., to Glen and Rosanne Nantz.
He is preceded in death by his father. Glen Leroy Nantz.
He is survived by his wife, Marvalie Nantz, children, Nathan Glen Amiel Nantz and Nicholas Kurt Nantz, mother, Rosanne Fox, siblings, Candace (Dave) Butler, Suzanne Prater, Edward Kornoely o, Monica (Larry) Webster, Debra (Brian) Andrews, Mark (Melissa) Collins, Merilyn (Carl)Stredwick, Myra (Chad) Porfily.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
