A celebration of Ronald “Ron” Eugene Ross, 66, of Reeds Spring, Mo., was held Oct. 4, 2021.
He died on Sept. 28, 2021. Ronald was born on Jan. 28, 1955., in Logansport, Ind., the son of Neal and Gracie Mae (Norman) Ross.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Dennis.
He is survived by his wife, Cally Ross of Reeds Spring, Mo., his kids, Travis (Michelle) Ross of O’Fallon, Mo., Cameron (Julie) Ross of Chesapeake, Va., Aaron (Sasha) Ross of Branson, Mo., and Zane Ross and fiancé’ Deidre of Minot, North Dakota.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
