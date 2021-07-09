A memorial service will be held at a later time in Whitefish, Montana for Kathleen Ginise of Branson, Mo.
She died on July 5, 2021. Kathleen was born March 23, 1947, in Butte, Montana, the daughter of Roger and Rosemary (Reidy) Grattan.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony, and their two sons, Paul Grattan Ginise and Mark Tate Ginise of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
