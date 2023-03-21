Rachel Marie Riutzel, 39, of Branson, MO passed away on March 17, 2023.
Rachel was born on July 28, 1983 in Milwaukee, WI to Donna Riutzel Christensen (husband Kenny Christensen) of Branson, MO and Robert S. Riutzel (wife Kimberley) of Onalaska, WI.
Rachel is survived by sons, Brady, Sawyer, and Nathan Riutzel; parents and step-parents as well as her identical twin sister, Leah Riutzel (Steven Stachowiak) and brother Luke Riutzel (wife Christine), Rachel’s children, as well as aunt and uncle Diane and Stanley Hauser of Onalaska, WI and their daughter Ruth Eltrich (husband Aaron) and their children Abigail and Greyson, also Uncle George Wheelock (deceased of Chadwick, Missouri) and his children Matthew (Shyanne Sena) and Faith Wheelock.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the fund set up for the Riutzel boys at Central Bank of Branson.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening, March 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, 1638 E. State Hwy 76, Branson, MO. On Thursday, March 23, a time of visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Community Assembly, 3101 Gretna Rd., Branson, MO with the Celebration of Rachel’s Life to follow at 11a.m.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
