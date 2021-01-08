A memorial service for Megan Lindsey Goodin, 23, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 9, 2021 at Lakewood Church, 19585 Mo-413, Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died Dec. 31, 2020.
She was born May 29, 1997, in Springfield, Mo., the daughter of Reggie and Karen (Copelin) Goodin.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.
She is survived by her son, Kingston Goodin of Reeds Spring, Mo.; parents Reggie and Karen Goodin of Reeds Spring, Mo.; sister, Jordan Goodin of Fulton, Mo.; and grandmother, Bea Goodin of Springfield, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
