Richard “Rick” John Carr, 63, of Clever, Missouri, passed away on June 24, 2022.
Rick entered this life on June 20, 1959, in Seattle, WA.
He worked for the Kirbyville School District until he retired from the school system in 2018.
Rick was preceded in death by his mom, Maurine Carr; brothers: Randell Carr and Craig Carr; sister, Cindy Carr; and his best friend who he considered a sister, Stacy Hansons Heatherington.
He is survived by his partner Kim Howard, of the home; his faithful dog, Bentley; Sidney Hanson, who he considered a daughter; cousins: Larry Schwarm, Dave Schwarm, and Rodney Schwarm; cousin, Krenseta Blanton.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
