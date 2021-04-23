Memorial services for Anita Beth Crawford, 90 of Branson, Mo., Will be April 29, 2021 at 10a.m. In Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Mo., Interment will follow at 12p.m. In Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
She died on April 19, 2021. Beth was born on Oct. 31, 1930 in Farwell, Texas., She was the daughter of Robert & Verna (Manzer) Scott.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Crawford of Branson, Mo., Children, Leesa (Jack) Verdot of Hollister, Mo., Scott (Carrie) Crawford of Scribner, Neb., Linda (David) Synovec of Amherst, Neb., Lauri Douglas of Huntsville, Ala.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
