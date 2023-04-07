Pauline Anne Baker, 76, of Kimberling City, MO passed away April 2, 2023.
Pauline was born on July 15, 1946. She married her husband John Stephen Baker on December 31, 1966.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Evelyne (Weiskircher) McWilliams; and brother, Don McWilliams.
Pauline is survived by husband, John Baker of Kimberling City, MO, as well as her children: Chuck (Betsy) Baker of Pecatonica, Il; Rob (Carme) Baker of Easley, SC; Andrea (Darin) Forbes of Adairsville, GA; Mark (Eloise) Baker of Pecatonica, Il; and Mike (Danielle) Baker of Rockford, Il. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Chloe Forbes, Ethan Small, Jonathan Baker, Sam Winkel, Makenzie Baker, Ethan Baker, Jordi Baker, Alyssa Baker, Noah Baker, Ryden Baker, Gabriel Baker, and Ella Baker; siblings: Bob (Peggy) McWilliams of AZ, Glenn (Laurie) McWilliams of Il, Bonnie Wilson of Michigan, Bernie (Nancy) McWilliams of Il, Bill (Judy) McWilliams of Il, Frank (Dawn) McWilliams of WS, Ellen (Clay) Halcom of AZ, and Ed McWilliams of Il; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be celebrations of life held in Kimberling City, MO, and in Rockford, Il, at a later date. Pauline will be inurned at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
