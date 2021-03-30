Memorial Services for Betty Jane Turner, will be on ZOOM April 17, 2021 at 3pm conducted by Ken Welsh. For more information, call 417-335-2201.
Betty Jane Turner was born Sept. 6, 1923 in Bristow, Okla., The daughter of, Alfred Hamilton Wooster and Berta (White) Wooster.
She died on March 10, 2021 at the age of 97.
Preceding her in death was her mother Berta, father Alfred, sisters Ruth, Sue and Christine, brother Tony, and loving husband Bob Turner.
She is survived by her sister Colleen Malicoat, of Oroville, Calif., And her son Alan Cates, of Escondido, Calif.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
