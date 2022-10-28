Rodger Alfred Birkholz, 80, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away on on October 17, 2022.
Rodger was born the son of Alfred and Viola (Warner) Birkholz, was born February 22, 1942, in Howard Lake, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Susan Birkholz of Kimberling City, MO; son Rodger M. Birkholz (Brittney) of Coon Rapids, MN; daughter Tamera Lynn Powers (Wayne) of Circle Pines, MN; brother Jerry Birkholz (Karen) of Paynesville, MN; sister Jan DuFour (Ed) of Center City, MN; four grandchildren Justin Michael Powers, Nicholas Albert Powers, Rodger Michael Birkholz Jr and Clayton Matthew Birkholz and a host of other family and friends.
No service is planned at this time.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
