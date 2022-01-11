Burial for for Patrick Murphy Barnett will be held at a later date in Edwards Cemetery, Kirbyville, Mo.
He died on Jan. 8, 2022. Patrick was born on June 8, 1944 in Springfield, Mo., to Edward Cleghorn Barnett and Mary Ruth Murphy Barnett.
He is survived by his wife Wanda of the home, children Luke (Sarah) Barnett, Trula (Nick) Plummer, Rachel (Eric) White, Maryruth (Djordje) Grabez, his brothers, Bob of Fla., Mike of Ore., and daughter-in-law
Shannon Startin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
