A memorial service will be held at a date later for Spencer Lee Thompson, 36, of Hollister, Mo.
He died on Aug. 26, 2021.Spencer was born on April 17, 1985, in Denver, Colo.
He is survived by his mother, Deanna M. Thompson (Drynan) and stepfather Kevin Whipple of Hollister, Mo., two sisters, Tara J Thompson and Taylor M Thompson, both of Asheville, North Carolina, his father, Greg Thompson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, two stepbrothers, Andy C. Whipple of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Jason M. Smith of Conway, South Carolina, his grandparents, Jim and JoAnn Thompson of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
