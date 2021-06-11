There will be no formal service for Ernest Ernie E. Strobel. He will be laid to rest at the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery, Springfield, Mo., at a later date.
He died June 5, 2021., Ernest was born on June 2, 1940., in Moniteau County, Mo., to August and Mary (Smith) Strobel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Bill, two sisters, Beulah and Carolyn, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Gile, three children Rodney (Sherrie) of Mesa, Ariz., Ronnie Strobel of Cocoa, Fla., and Teresa (Robert) Strobel-Rowe of Tallahassee, Fla., on September 20, 1983, he married Mary E. Gile, who survives.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.