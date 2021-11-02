A private family gathering in memory of Robert “Poppy” Eugene Ritchey 71, of Omaha, Ark., will be held at a later time.
He died on Oct. 25, 2021. Robert was born on Sept. 4, 1950, in Odessa, Texas., the son of Richard Wesley Ritchey and Lena Marie (O’Donnell) Ritchey.
His parents have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Donita Ritchey of Omaha, Ark., his three sons Gary (Tracey) Ritchey of Branson, Mo., Michael (Tanya) Ritchey of Omaha, Ark., and Matthew Ritchey and fiancé Samantha Bryant of Harrison, Ark., two brothers Alvin (Maxine) Ritchey of Topeka, Ill., and Ronnie (Linda) Ritchey of Branson, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
