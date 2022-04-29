Visitation for John Wesley Skillings, will be April 29, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on April 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. Both at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Springfield, Mo.
He died on April 22, 2022.
John was born on April 18, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio., to Anna Skillings and Byron E. Skillings.
He was preceded in death by siblings Eugene Skillings, Leslie Skillings, Mary McClintock, and Phoebe Pyles.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Ashford, son Byron, and daughters Kirsten and Gretchen.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
