Rochelle Anne Kramer, 70, of Branson, MO passed away on May 9, 2023.
Rochelle was born in Maryland on April 14, 1953, to Charles and Norma (Matz) Kramer.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Norma Kramer.
Rochelle is survived by her brother, Leonard Kramer, as well as many friends; Emily Teige, Kay Knox, Rita Sherman, Anastasia Gillberg, David Greenfield, Lynda Kendall, Nancy Chambers, and Tabitha Stone, among many others.
Service are still to be determined. Please contact Tabitha R. Stone for information.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
