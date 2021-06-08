No services will be held for Jerome (Jerry) Richard Pfister, 71, of Raymondville, Mo.He died on May 3, 2021.Jerome was born on Aug.17, 1949., the son of Rolla B. Pfister and Eugenia G. Kiczak.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Robert, Dennis and Fred Pfister.
He is survived by his two brothers, James Pfister of Summerville, South Carolina and David Pfister of Kissee Mills, Mo., and two children.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
