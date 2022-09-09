James Victor Lupis, 73, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, in Springfield MO.
He was born April 6, 1949.
James is survived by his wife Leslie; his daughter Michelle Francis (Chad) of Port Huron, MI; a stepson, Brian McCormick of Springfield, MO; his grandchildren Karen Voisard (Robert) of Davenport, FL, Kevin Kaboni of Carthage, TN; Kristen Kaboni, Brandon Kaboni and Jonathan Kaboni all of Port Huron, MI; and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud. He leaves behind many family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
At Jim’s request, no services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.lung.org.
The family wishes to thank the staff at James River Nursing and Rehabilitation and Cox Health at Home Hospice for their care and compassion in his final weeks.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.
