A celebration of life for Bradley David Walker, 47, of Branson, Mo., will be 10a.m. Jan. 29, 2022, at The River Church in Forsyth, Mo., with Pastor Paul Michel officiating.
He died on Jan. 14, 2022. Bradley was born on Feb. 25, 1974, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of David Eugene and Linda Sue (Cargile) Walker.
Preceding him in death are his parents, brother, David Walker Jr., and his grandfather, Bobby Cargile.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Walker, son, Kelvyn (Danielle) Lynn Walker of Springfield, Mo., two daughters, Karysa (Izack) Elida LeAnn Ross, and Jessie Giddings, both of Branson, Mo., one brother, Kyle Morrison of Wash. State., four sisters, Stacie Martin of Webb City, Mo., Amber Moeschler of Ozark, Mo., Shawna Sampson of Seneca, Mo., and Savannah (Kyle) Lubbering of Holts Summit, Mo., grandmother, Kay Cargile of Webb City, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
