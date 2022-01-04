Memorial Services for Vickie Kay Donaldson, 73, of Reeds Spring, Mo., will be held at 2p.m. Jan. 7, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
She died on Jan. 1, 2022.
Vickie was born on July 11, 1948 in Springfield, Mo.
She is survived by her three daughters, Angie Cramblett, Lori Higgins and Toni Donaldson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
