Services for Kenneth Wesley Thurman, 73, of Forsyth, Mo., were held May 14, 2021., at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
Burial followed in Snapp-Bearden Cemetery, Forsyth, Mo., With military honors by the United States Navy and VVA 913.
He died on May 12, 2021.Kenneth was born on July 14, 1947., in Taney County, Mo., to Clarence A. and Velma R. Thurman (Morey).
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Thurman.
He is survived by his mother Velma R. Thurman of Forsyth, Mo., brother Pat (Carolyn) Thurman of Forsyth, Mo., son, J.C. Thurman of Branson, Mo., step-daughters, Brenda Hayes Barrett of Memphis, Tenn., and Bernadette Hayes Walker of Pevely, Mo.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
