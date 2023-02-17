Steven “Steve” Dale Freke, 75, of Cassville, MO passed away on February 3, 2023.
Steve was born on December 30, 1947 in Aurora, Il. Steve married Debra Lawyer, on May 1, 2003. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force .
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale Vernon and Laura Dorothy (Parcell) Freke; and sister, Sandy Dahn.
Steve is survived by his spouse, Debra Lawyer of Cassville, MO; son, Brandon Lawyer of Cassville, MO; daughter, Amanda (Josh) Meyer of Havre, MT; and his dog, Charlie.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Saint Thomas Becket Episcopal Church, 13595 State Hwy 112 and crossroads of AA, in Cassville, MO.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
